KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The team behind Jom Kita Ke Laut: Itui Suli-Suli Bajau! has expressed hope that the documentary will pass a reassessment by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) for the Mandatory Screening Scheme, as they seek to bring the film to Malaysian cinema audiences.

Director Zan Azlee said the primary goal of the project was not commercial success, but to expand space for documentary films in local cinemas while giving voice to communities that are rarely seen or heard.

“We're not in any illusion thinking that our film is going to be the next blockbuster. I just think there isn't a big enough culture in Malaysia to watch documentaries in cinemas,” he told Malay Mail yesterday.

“That's the reason why we made the film, in addition to wanting to shed light on communities that are often not in the spotlight.”

The 72-minute documentary, produced by Fat Bidin and distributed by Kuman Pictures, follows three youths — Bilkuin, Shima and Didi — from the stateless Bajau Laut (Sea Gypsy) community as they document their own lives growing up at sea.

Set on Omadal Island off the coast of Sabah, the film explores the realities faced by the Bajau Laut, including life without citizenship, limited access to education and healthcare, and the daily struggle for recognition in their own land.

The documentary is co-directed by the youths it features, ‘junior directors’ Shima (left), Didi (centre) and Bilkuin. — Picture courtesy of Fat Bidin

Malay Mail attended the film’s premiere screening at TGV 1 Utama on January 28, where it received a warm response from media and members of the Malaysian film industry.

Zan said the project was also shaped by the perspectives of the youths themselves, who were directly involved in telling their own stories.

“This is also why we worked with these junior directors, because we wanted to give them a voice. They were the ones who really dictated the story and dictated the issues.

“Like me, Sheril (producer), and the rest of the team were just there to help, to facilitate, to tell a good story, but the stories were actually theirs,” he said.

Despite the reception, Jom Kita Ke Laut has yet to be granted Mandatory Screening Scheme status by Finas, a policy introduced in 2005 that requires cinemas to screen approved local films for at least 14 consecutive days.

Zan said all required procedures had been completed, including obtaining a Finas licence, filming permits and approval from the Lembaga Penapisan Filem (LPF).

He said the team was later informed that the application had not been approved, although an appeal option was offered.

It was only after the premiere that Finas chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib said the film did not meet the definition of a feature film under existing guidelines, as documentaries do not fall within that category.

Azmir has since said the application would be reassessed, stating: “We must be prepared to face changes in the industry landscape and the emergence of new, more creative genres.

“It is time for Finas to play its role in supporting such efforts.”

Zan said the team has yet to receive any official written confirmation from Finas regarding the reassessment.

While there are plans to submit the documentary to film festivals, he said the priority remains a local cinema release.

“We want to see if we can get as many people as possible to come and watch it,” he said.

The team from Fat Bidin and Kuman Pictures still plans to release Jom Kita Ke Laut in cinemas by April, although Zan acknowledged that the absence of Wajib Tayang status would make the effort more challenging.