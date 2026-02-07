KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The official fanclub of Malaysian girl group DOLLA, known as iDOLLA Official, has announced its closure after six years of operation.

The fanclub, which has supported DOLLA since 2020, confirmed the decision in a statement issued by its admin team yesterday.

“We hereby announce that iDOLLA Official (idollaclub), the official fanclub of DOLLA, will be officially closing,” the statement read.

The announcement marked the end of a platform that had connected fans through events, updates, and community engagement.

pic.twitter.com/GBXzsa4oEj — iDolla Official (@idollaclub) February 6, 2026

The admin team expressed gratitude to fans, DOLLA, and Universal Music Malaysia for their support and collaboration throughout the fanclub’s existence.

“We extend our deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to every fan who has been part of this journey. Your love and commitment have been the foundation of this community,” the team said.

The statement added that official WhatsApp and Telegram groups managed by iDOLLA Official will be handed over to Universal Music Malaysia following the closure.

DOLLA, formed in 2019 under Universal Music Malaysia, is known for its energetic performances and has built a strong following in the local pop scene.

The group, known for hits such as MWA!, Raya Raya Raya and Classic, has been positioned as one of Malaysia’s leading girl groups, often compared to international acts for its style and stage presence.

The fanclub’s closure brings to an end six years of organised support, with the admin team encouraging fans to continue backing DOLLA “with love and positivity.”