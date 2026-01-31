SEOUL, Jan 31 — The Grammys haven’t felt this much K-pop static in the air for a long while, and Rosé is walking straight into it with the kind of momentum that feels both historic and a little punk in spirit.

As The Korea Herald reports, the Blackpink vocalist is set to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tomorrow — arriving with three nominations for her Bruno Mars collab APT.

The Recording Academy confirmed her performance on January 29, quietly anointing her as the first K-pop artist to break into two of the Grammys’ Big Four categories: song and record of the year.

Rosé won’t be alone in that disruption. Katseye — the Hybe/Geffen multinational girl group — is also slated to perform, carrying their own nomination for best pop duo/group performance and a shot at best new artist.

Their presence also marks the first K-pop performance at the Grammys since BTS wrapped their run in 2022.

And the nominations board? It’s just as surreal. Golden, the standout from KPop Demon Hunters — sung by fictional girl group Huntrix — cracked song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, and best song written for visual media.

Even the animated idols are in the race now, blurring the line between fan fantasy and awards-circuit legitimacy.