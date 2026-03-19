PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), together with telecommunications service providers, is taking proactive measures to strengthen communication networks nationwide ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

In a statement today, MCMC said the effort was aimed at ensuring the public continued to enjoy seamless and stable communication services, including voice calls, messaging, Internet browsing, and video connectivity, particularly when returning to their hometowns.

It said that a total of 866 temporary network-strengthening measures have been carried out by telcos since early March to cope with the expected surge in communication traffic during the festive season.

Of these initiatives,, MCMC said 774 involved network optimisation to enhance coverage quality and capacity, 27 were focused on 5G network activation and modernisation and 21 provided temporary solutions such as Portable Base Transceiver Stations and Cellular on Wheels, in addition to network upgrades and infrastructure sharing between operators.

It said that the measures focused on locations at high risk of network congestion, including major highways, rest and service areas, lay-bys, tourist destinations and densely populated areas.

In the meantime, MCMC said that all telcos had been instructed to continuously monitor network performance and take immediate action in the event of any disruption or deterioration in service quality.

The statement also said that MCMC would act as coordinator and monitor through its state offices, including carrying out responsive field monitoring at critical locations.

Members of the public experiencing network problems have been advised to contact their respective telcos or submit complaints through the MCMC official portal for immediate follow-up action.

MCMC added that it remained committed to ensuring uninterrupted and secure communication services for the public, especially during key occasions like Aidilfitri when people travel back to their hometowns and spend time with their families. — Bernama