WASHINGTON, Jan 29 — Rap icon Nicki Minaj declared yesterday she was Donald Trump’s “number one fan,” adding that “hate” directed at the US president made her support him more.

Republican Trump called the provocative singer-songwriter up on stage after she announced her support for so-called “Trump Accounts,” which provide trust funds for children.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” said Minaj, who wore a furry white coat as she embraced Trump and took the podium.

“And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The Trinidadian star, 43, added that she would not let the billionaire president’s opponents “get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Trump, who had earlier joked that he would grow out his nails to emulate the “Starships” and “Super Bass” rapper, then held her hand while another speaker took the podium.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” is known for her shape-shifting musical and fashion styles — but she has also radically modified her politics in recent years.

Previously a critic of Trump’s hardline immigration policies, Minaj has moved in recent years to praising his leadership.

In November she made a surprise appearance at the United Nations to call for an end to faith-based persecution in Nigeria, an allegation by the Trump administration which the government there denies. — AFP