MELAKA, Jan 28 — A man was found dead inside a car at a parking lot of an apartment on Jalan Bukit Beruang yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said police were alerted via an emergency call at 7.05 pm, following which a team of officers and forensic personnel were dispatched to the scene.

“The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered in the driver’s seat. An external examination revealed no signs of any suspicious injuries.

“There was also no damage to the vehicle. Preliminary findings at the scene indicate no criminal elements were involved,” he said in a statement today.

He explained that the deceased was identified as a technician from a utility company who was at the location to perform routine maintenance checks, a site he had visited regularly for similar inspections.

The body was subsequently transferred to the Forensic Department of Melaka Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was carried out this morning.

“The post-mortem has determined the cause of death to be coronary atherosclerosis, or a heart blockage. The case has been classified as No Further Action,” he concluded. — Bernama