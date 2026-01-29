KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The banned film Mentega Terbang will reportedly be screened in full during the upcoming trial of its director and producer, after a magistrates’ court ruled that the movie is directly relevant to the charges faced by both men.

Kuala Lumpur magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim allowed an application by the prosecution to play the film when the trial begins in May, according to a report in Malaysiakini.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Aling reportedly told the court that the entire film must be shown, adding that the prosecution would require complete audio and visual equipment to present the evidence.

The trial, which had been scheduled to commence today, was reportedly adjourned to May 5 to 8 after both Nor Azizah and defence counsel Zaid Malek informed the court that they were unwell.

Director Khairianwar Jailani and producer Tan Meng Kheng were charged in January last year under Section 298 of the Penal Code for allegedly intentionally hurting the religious feelings of others through the film.

The offence is said to have been committed on Feb 26, 2023, at a unit in Diamond Regency, Kuala Lumpur, with Khairianwar accused in his capacity as director and scriptwriter, and Tan as producer.

Section 298 provides for a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The duo had previously challenged the constitutionality of the charge, but the High Court ruled last March that the law remains valid, as it was a pre-Merdeka provision that continues to apply under Parliament’s legislative powers.