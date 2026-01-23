LONDON, Jan 23 — Victoria Beckham has reached the top of the iTunes singles chart after fans launched a social media campaign to boost her 2001 track Not Such an Innocent Girl.

The campaign began after a recent social media post by her eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham drew renewed public attention to the family.

Organisers of the campaign urged fans to download or stream the song and described the absence of a solo number one for Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, as a “national tragedy,” adding “Nothing says British culture like collectively deciding to send Posh to the top of the charts because her song roasted her on Insta.”

They also wrote, “Let’s get her that number one for plot twist of the year.”

The renewed interest followed a public statement posted earlier this week by Brooklyn, who criticised his family and said he had no intention of reconciling.

The song’s rise on iTunes does not guarantee a number one position on the official UK singles chart.

The iTunes ranking operates independently from the official chart, which factors in streams, downloads and physical sales across multiple platforms.

Chart calculations treat one Apple Music purchase as the equivalent of roughly 150 streams.

Victoria Beckham released Not Such an Innocent Girl as her debut solo single in 2001 after her time with the Spice Girls.

The track peaked at number six in the UK after losing out to Kylie Minogue’s massive hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Interest in her music has resurfaced as the family’s internal dispute has drawn widespread attention.

Brooklyn accused his parents of inappropriate and controlling behaviour in a lengthy social media post.

The 26-year-old also accused his parents of interfering in his marriage to US model and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham, claiming his mother disrespected his wife and even ruined parts of their wedding celebrations.

The Beckhams have not publicly responded, although their youngest son Cruz shared a social media story featuring his mother’s song.