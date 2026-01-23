KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Fresh releases from across the region land in this week’s list, from Indonesia’s Dusun Mayit to Taiwan’s Sunshine Women’s Choir, but the most buzzed‑about title is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the highly anticipated next chapter in the 28 Days Later franchise that is already earning strong early reviews.

New arrivals haven’t shaken up the leaderboard at the local box office as the top three remain firmly locked, with Avatar: Fire and Ash in third, Hong Kong’s Back to the Past at No.2, and local animated hit Papa Zola The Movie reigning at No.1 for the sixth straight week.

It’s clear that cinemas are packed with a variety of films for audiences nationwide to catch, but if you prefer staying in, there’s no shortage of options — Netflix, Viu and Disney+ all offer plenty of quality TV series perfect for a weekend binge.

After all, nothing elevates a weekend quite like great entertainment, whether it’s movies, TV series, music or a good book, and with that in mind, Malay Mail has rounded up the best picks to help you make the most of your weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 15 to January 18)

Papa Zola The Movie Back To The Past Avatar: Fire And Ash Unexpected Family Dusun Mayit 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple The Voice Of Hind Rajab Parasakthi Sunshine Women’s Choir Anaconda

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (January 12 to January 18)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series HIS & HERS: Limited Series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web: Season 1 No Tail to Tell: Limited Series Idol I: 시즌 1 Pro Bono: Limited Series Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku: Season 2 Cashero: Limited Series Culinary Class Wars: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Taxi Driver 3 Saat Aku Tahu Running Man (2025) Moon River Taxi Driver 2 Puteri Kelas Atas Satu, Dua... Dia? Reply 1988 10th Anniversary GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Love’s Ambition 许我耀眼

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

The Beauty: Season 1 High Potential: Season 2 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast: Season 2 ROBOGOBO: Season 1 Pole to Pole with Will Smith: Season 1 Cat’s Eye: Season 1 9-1-1: Season 9 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 I am Boxer: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 14 to January 21)

Nadhif Basalamah — kota ini tak sama tanpamu Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan SIENNA SPIRO — Die On This Hill Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Madison Beer — bittersweet Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me sombr — back to friends Djo — End of Beginning Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 14 to January 21)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk ALYPH — Ingat Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu

Source: Kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (January 9 to January 15)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Penguin) People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Penguin) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Attitude Is Everything by Jeff Keller (INTI Publishing & Resource Books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Acepremier.Com)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (Rumaa Books) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH