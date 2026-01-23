IPOH, Jan 23 — Police have dismantled an international drug syndicate in a major raid on a luxury home here, seizing methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy) valued at about RM37.3 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the operation was carried out on January 16, based on intelligence into drug trafficking activities allegedly coordinated by foreign nationals.

“Following the intelligence, a raid was conducted at a bungalow in the Ipoh area, leading to the arrest of two local suspects believed to be involved in drug distribution activities,” he said at a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here, today.

Hussein said inspections at the premises led to the seizure of 843.33kg of methamphetamine, 679.22kg of liquid and powdered chemical substances, as well as various equipment used in drug processing.

He added that further checks in the surrounding parking area uncovered another 618.24kg of cement processed material, which analysis confirmed contained MDMA.

“This is the first time we have uncovered a syndicate using cement to conceal drugs. They also employed a method to extract the powdered drugs from the cement.

“The total value of drugs seized is estimated at RM37.3 million and could potentially be distributed to up to 8.4 million users,” he said.

Hussein said both suspects, in their early 30s, had criminal records and tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the duo have been remanded for 13 days, until January 29, to facilitate investigations.

He added that police are also tracking a Chinese national believed to be linked to the syndicate, with assistance from the Hong Kong Narcotics Bureau.

“Checks revealed that the suspect had entered and exited Malaysia five times, with the last recorded movement in August 2025. The suspect also has four prior drug-related records in Hong Kong,” he said.

Hussein said investigations revealed that the syndicate had been active since December 2024.

“The syndicate has been using foreign nationals as coordinators and renting luxury residences as strategic storage locations before distributing the drugs to both local and international markets,” he said.

He said this was part of the modus operandi of international syndicates using Malaysia as a base to process drugs.

Hussein said the chemical substances seized in the operation were believed to have been smuggled in from overseas, similar to cases previously uncovered in the Klang Valley and Penang.

He explained that the syndicates also brought in equipment and instruments to process drugs, before rotating foreign drug chemists who would stay for about three months at a time.

Hussein said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, and whipping if convicted.