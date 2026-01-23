KINABATANGAN, Jan 23 — The Election Commission (EC) today deployed helicopter services to deliver ballot boxes to three polling centres — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuamut, SK Inarad and SK Abai — as part of final preparations ahead of polling day for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections, tomorrow.

Returning officer Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah said the use of helicopters took into account geographical factors, including the vastness of the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, and the remote inland locations of the polling centres.

“Today, the initial helicopter deployment was carried out to three polling centres, from as early as 10 am until noon. The delivery of ballot boxes is being implemented in two phases, namely the initial movement today, and the remaining deliveries on polling day, tomorrow.

“For polling centres located in coastal areas within the Sukau state constituency, ballot boxes are being delivered using boat services, today,” he said when inspecting final preparations at the official vote-tallying centre at Dewan Sri Lamag, here, today.

He said the second phase of ballot box delivery, tomorrow, is scheduled to begin as early as 3am, to ensure that all 36 regular polling centres, involving 117 channels, are able to commence operations promptly at 7.30 am.

He said preparations for polling day had so far been proceeding smoothly, adding that the official vote-tallying centre would begin operations from 5pm tomorrow until completion, with full results expected to be announced as early as 10pm.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, which features a three-cornered contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar (Barisan Nasional), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), is being held concurrently with the Lamag state by-election. The latter involves a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob of BN and Mazliwati Abdul Malek of Warisan.

Both by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year.

A total of 48,526 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, while 13,703 are registered voters for the Lamag state seat. — Bernama