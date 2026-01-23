KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Get ready for a night of laughter as popular Singaporean comedian Kumarason Chinnadurai — better known as Kumar — takes the stage for his stand-up show, ‘KUMAR: FIFTY50’, in Kuala Lumpur on April 24 at Mega Star Arena.

Having previously performed across Malaysia — including Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Penang — Kumar is set to stage his biggest Malaysian show yet, promising fearless comedy, cultural insight and authenticity.

In a recent Instagram post, Kumar shared, “Every day, I receive comments and DMs asking, “Kumar, when are you coming back to KL?”

“Well… this is the announcement you’ve been waiting for.

“This show of mine is finally heading back to KL, and it’s going to be the biggest one yet.

“KL has always had a special place in my heart. I miss you so much,” he said in the post.

“Expect a night that’s loud, honest, and unapologetically raw. No filter. No mercy.”

Known for his fearless wit, larger-than-life persona and uncanny ability to speak truths others shy away from, Kumar’s humour is known to connect audiences across cultures, generations and experiences.

Having performed across Asia and Australia, Kumar is now set to stage the Kuala Lumpur edition of the show.

Tickets go on sale January 27, 2026, at 12pm through lolasia.bigtix.io.