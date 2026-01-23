KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — More than 30 years after their formation, legendary nu metal band Papa Roach is finally coming to Malaysia and Singapore for the first time ever.

Adding to the excitement for fans, these shows will serve as the launchpad for the second phase of their Rise of the Roach World Tour as the first phase wrapped up in December last year.

Malaysia’s Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya will take centre stage as the tour’s opening destination on March 29, offering fans a first-look at the band’s revamped 2026 production, which is then followed by Singapore’s Arena @ Expo on March 31.

Both of these shows are organised by local concert promoter Hitman Solutions.

Fans can also expect the setlist from the Grammy-nominated band to lean in a bit heavier on their breakthrough multi-platinum album Infest (2000) as they are also celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary during this tour.

Aside from their classics, Papa Roach has also been steadily releasing new material since early last year with the release of singles such as Even If It Kills Me and Braindead — and word on the street is that they are also planning to release a new album later this year.

The band, which consists of members Jacoby Shaddix (vocals), Jerry Horton (lead guitar), Tobin Esperance (bass) and Tony Palermo (drums), is also expecting a busy year ahead as they are also expected to perform at several massive festivals such as Rock am Ring in Germany and Hellfest in France this year.

Tickets for Papa Roach’s Rise of the Roach in KL and Singapore will go on sale starting January 28 from 12pm onwards with ticket prices for the KL show ranging from RM159 to RM399.

For more information on the concert, please visit https://www.hitmanlive.com/events/papa-roach-rise-of-the-roach