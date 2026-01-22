KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A 26-year-old Malaysian man has been deported from Australia after border officers allegedly found more than 100 images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his mobile phone, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said, as reported by The Star.

The man had arrived in Sydney earlier this month and was selected for a device inspection by ABF officers. According to the agency, the material discovered included anime-style images and visuals generated using artificial intelligence.

He was detained for questioning before being sent back to Malaysia, and his visa was cancelled.

The Malaysian was among 17 travellers detained by the ABF across New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland between January 1 and 14. Those allegedly found with CSAM on their devices included Australian men aged 70, 57 and 24, and a 27-year-old Australian woman.

The ABF said its officers had prevented more than 435 individuals “potentially involved in child sexual offences” from entering or exiting Australia’s airports between January 1 and December 31 last year.

ABF Commander David Coyles said officers were trained to identify individuals attempting to bring such material across Australian borders.