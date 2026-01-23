KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — The Sabah government has welcomed Singapore’s decision to open a consulate in Kota Kinabalu this year, describing the move as a significant step in further strengthening bilateral relations between the state and the republic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the establishment of the consulate is strategically important, covering economic, diplomatic, investment, trade and security dimensions, particularly in relation to Sabah and Singapore.

He expressed confidence that Singapore’s consular presence in Sabah would deepen mutual cooperation and unlock more investment and trade opportunities that would directly contribute to the state’s development.

“The State government welcomes the opening of the Singapore Consulate in Sabah this year. It is a positive development that will further bolster the existing ties between Sabah and Singapore,” he said.

Hajiji made the remarks during a courtesy call by Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, HE Vanu Gopala Menon, at his office in Menara Kinabalu yesterday.

He added that the state government also welcomes Singaporean investors to explore Sabah’s competitive sectors and encouraged more tourists from the republic to visit the state.

Meanwhile, Vanu Gopala Menon said Singapore will open consulates in both Sabah and Sarawak after receiving approval from the Malaysian government last month.

On December 4, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed Malaysia’s official approval for the proposed consulates in Sabah and Sarawak, describing it as a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. — The Borneo Post