KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Three individuals, including two immigration officers, were detained during two separate operations in Johor and Sabah on Monday and yesterday, for their alleged involvement in the abuse of the online Malaysian passport application facility.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that during a raid on a residential premises in Simpang Renggam, Johor, authorities detained a man believed to be involved in providing false declarations to obtain Malaysian passports.

He added that following this arrest, the operation continued in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, leading to the detention of two more men. Both are immigration officers believed to have acted as the main masterminds and “facilitators” for the syndicate.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to offer international Malaysian passport (PMA) renewal services online to Malaysians abroad without following established procedures.

“The syndicate promoted their services through social media. Applicants only needed to submit personal information and photographs, with the entire application process managed by the syndicate for a fee of RM12,000 per passport,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria noted that applicants were not required to visit the immigration office to collect their passports, instead the completed passports would be couriered overseas to the involved agents.

He stated that the operation was the result of detailed intelligence and continuous monitoring for nearly two months. Authorities also seized two Malaysian passports and online application documents believed to be directly linked to the syndicate’s activities.

According to him, all the detained individuals, aged between 32 and 40, are suspected of committing offences under the Passport Act 1966 and have been taken to the Johor and Sabah State Immigration Offices for further investigation.

“In addition, a local woman and another immigration officer have been served notices to appear at the office to assist with the investigation,” he said.— Bernama