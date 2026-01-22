SEPANG, Jan 22 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded 573 arrests related to ‘tout’ activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 between 2023 and 2025, with fines totalling more than RM2 million collected during the period.

Senior JPJ enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the department takes such illegal activities seriously and will continue implementing ‘Op Ulat’ this year to curb the offering of unlicensed or illegal car rental services at the country’s entry points.

“These ‘tout’ activities involve offering illegal car rental services to members of the public at arrival halls, with delivery charges ranging from RM80 to RM150 for trips to Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas, compared with standard taxi or limousine fares of between RM65 and RM80,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said JPJ would take stern action against individuals involved in offering illegal passenger transport or car rental services, including the seizure of vehicles for repeat offenders.

“We successfully carried out the first vehicle confiscation last year. Beginning this year, any vehicle detained for ‘tout’ activities for a second or subsequent offence will be forfeited,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that these illegal activities remain prevalent at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 as they are believed to generate lucrative daily earnings of between RM500 and RM1,000.

“Based on our investigations, they can earn between RM500 and RM1,000 a day. If they operate continuously for about 20 days a month, they are able to cover the court fines imposed,” he said.

Muhammad Kifli said JPJ views such activities as selfish and illegal profit-seeking practices and will take firm action to curb them.

“Such activities are also a negative phenomenon that can tarnish the country’s image and have implications for the economy, particularly in the tourism and public transport sectors,” he said, adding that today, JPJ successfully arrested three local individuals for offering illegal passenger transport at KLIA Terminal 1.

He said perpetrators may be charged under Section 205(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Vehicles involved may also be seized and forfeited under Section 227 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010. — Bernama