KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Malaysians will no longer be required to show proof of overseas travel to obtain a physical driving licence, the Transport Ministry announced today.

The ministry said uptake of the Digital Malaysia Driving Licence (LMM) has grown rapidly since its launch in February 2023, with 13 million MyJPJ app users recorded to date — a trend it described as “encouraging” and a sign that the public is increasingly comfortable with digital documents.

“Users have begun adapting to the concept of digital as the more convenient option, where the LMM can be renewed online and issued without needing to visit JPJ offices,” the ministry said.

But it noted that some Malaysians still prefer physical cards, especially those travelling abroad, prompting a change in procedure.

Beginning January 23, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will issue physical LMM cards without asking for any travel evidence, with printing fees set at RM20 for Malaysians and RM100 for non-citizens.

The ministry added that existing exemptions remain unchanged, meaning senior citizens aged 60 and above, Class A1 and A licence holders, and registered OKU cardholders can still obtain physical licences free of charge.

“MOT and JPJ remain committed to improving services for the public,” it said, urging drivers to make full use of the digital licence for a “faster and smoother experience”.