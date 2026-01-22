KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah needed just 43 minutes to subdue Taiwan’s Lin Xiao Min-Wang Yu Qiao 21-13, 21-12 and check into the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Badminton Championships at Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

Up next for Pearly-Thinaah are either Japan’s Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe or South Korea’s Kim Yu Jung-Lee Yu Lim.

Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also marched into the men’s doubles last eight, following a 54-minute hard-fought 21-17, 9-21, 21-16 win over India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan-M.R. Arjun.

The Malaysians, however, can expect an even sterner test in the quarter-finals as they will be up against home favourites and world number seven pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

There was also good news for Malaysia in women’s singles when K. Letshanaa checked into the last eight after disposing of sixth-seeded Michelle Li of Canada 21-14, 21-14.

However, it was the end of the road for national men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yi.

While Zii Jia lost 21-15, 17-21, 8-21 to Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul, Pang Ron-Su Yi went down 13-21, 19-21 to fifth-seeded Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui of China. — Bernama