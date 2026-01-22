IPOH, Jan 22 — The 80-year-old driver of a Perodua Myvi involved in a road accident that killed a policeman on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here yesterday has been arrested.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the female driver did not sustain any injuries and was detained at the scene on the same day.

“Urine screening tests conducted on the suspect, a retiree, returned negative results,” he said when contacted today.

Kpl Mohd Hafizan Othman, 33, died of severe head injuries at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with the car.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama