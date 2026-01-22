DAVOS, Jan 22 — French President Emmanuel Macron drew some ridicule from United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday for wearing sunglasses at the World Economic Forum, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

However, many newspapers featured a photo of Macron wearing aviator sunglasses – which he wore due to an eye infection – on their front pages.

The small French manufacturer of luxury sunglasses has been overwhelmed with enquiries, and the Henry Jullien brand’s online shop was temporarily taken offline due to the surge in demand.

“Our friends and customers have started asking us if these are our glasses, which makes us really proud,” Stefano Fulchir, head of iVision Tech, the Italian parent company of the eyewear brand, told broadcaster RTL.

Hundreds of emails and enquiries have already been received, he said.

“On average, we produce 100 of these Pacific models per year, but given the amount of attention they are receiving, we may have to produce 1,000 this year,” Fulchir said.

On Instagram, the Henry Jullien brand is already advertising the model, priced at €659 (RM3,128), with a photo showing Macron wearing the glasses in Davos.

Trump referred to the “beautiful sunglasses” in his Davos speech, alluding to Macron’s appearance the previous day wearing them.

Some in France joked that Macron wanted to look like US actor Tom Cruise, who wore similar glasses in the film Top Gun.

The newspaper Le Figaro, which provided detailed information about Macron’s glasses model, also received critical comments.

“No, who does he think he is? He looks completely crazy,” reacted one reader. “Glasses don’t make a great man,” sneered another.

“Is he hoping to regain international significance by playing the clown?” asked another reader.

There was also a suggestion that Macron would have been better off wearing an eye patch. — Bernama-dpa