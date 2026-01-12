KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — With Malaysia gearing up to welcome an estimated 43 million visitors for Visit Malaysia 2026, the country’s live event scene is already hitting a high note.

From powerhouse Mandopop icons like MAYDAY to global K-pop sensations IVE and Super Junior, and the long-awaited return of legendary rock band My Chemical Romance – all signs point to another vibrant year for live music in Malaysia.

Malay Mail has prepared a list of confirmed concerts and showcases happening in Malaysia in 2026.

The best of Mandopop and Cantopop

Mandopop fans are in for a treat as a slew of top artists are set to captivate local audiences this year.

The excitement kicks off with Malaysia’s own ‘love song master’ Eric Moo, who will serenade fans at his ‘Eric Moo 2026 Concert World Tour’ on January 25 at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.

Award‑winning Mandopop rock band MAYDAY is set to be one of the concert highlights in Malaysia this year. — Picture via Instagram/LiveNationMY

Hot on his heels comes legendary Mandopop rock band MAYDAY, returning to Malaysia for a mega concert as part of their ‘MAYDAY #5525 Live Tour Malaysia 2026’, scheduled for January 31 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Meanwhile on April 4, the godfather of Cantopop, Sam Hui himself will be charming fans at his ‘Sam Hui Love You Most’ concert which will be happening at the Arena of Stars in Resort World Genting.

K-pop craze continues

Even without top names like Blackpink, Malaysia’s K-pop craze shows no signs of slowing down, with several other headline-worthy acts ready to ignite the stage.

This will begin with the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’, second generation group Super Junior, who will bring their highly anticipated ‘Super Show 10’ to Axiata Arena as part of their 20th anniversary world tour.

On February 6, fans will witness the debut of boy group NCT Wish with their inaugural showcase, ‘Wish 1st Concert Into The Wish: Our Wish’, at the Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza.

From Super Junior to IVE, K-pop fans are in for a treat. — Picture via Instagram/ LiveNationMY and iME.Malaysia

Another highly anticipated K-pop show of 2026 comes from girl group IVE, as part of their ‘IVE World Tour‘. They will perform in Kuala Lumpur on April 4 at Axiata Arena.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment’s boy group TREASURE is also set to return to Malaysia for their ‘2025-26 TREASURE [Pulse On] Tour‘ on May 30 at Axiata Arena, with Kuala Lumpur marking the final stop of their Asia leg.

Local legends take over Bukit Jalil

2026 is also set to be a year for mega concerts as two legendary local artists aim to fill the over-80,000-capacity Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The takeover begins with national songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s ‘Legacy 30’ concert on January 10.

Siti’s mega concert has seen seven out of eight ticketing categories sold out, with only several VIP sections (from RM1,299) still available.

Siti Nurhaliza and Ella to headline mega concerts at Bukit Jalil. — Picture via Instagram/CTDK and HitmanSolutions

On February 14, Malaysian rock queen Ella will light up Bukit Jalil as she gears up for her ‘Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen’ concert, which will also be a fundraiser. RM2 from each ticket sold will be allocated to charity, with buyers given the option at checkout to select which organisation and cause they wish to support.

Apart from the mega concerts, Malaysian R&B singer Yuna will hold her ‘Valour Hour’ concert on February 7 at Zepp KL, while singer Shila Amzah will present a special showcase at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas on May 9 titled ‘Resonance: Shila Amzah in Harmony’.

Top international acts

Aside from that, there are also a line-up of other top international acts coming to Malaysia.

The return of My Chemical Romance is among Malaysia’s most anticipated concerts of 2026. — Picture via Instagram/ LiveNationMY/ HelloUniverse/ EventTim LiveAsia

Canadian indie band Men I Trust, known for their blend of indie pop and lo-fi sounds, will make their debut appearance in Malaysia during their ‘Equus Tour 2026’ at Zepp KL on January 27.

American R&B superstar GIVĒON will also be making his debut performance in Malaysia during his ‘Dear Beloved The Tour’ on February 7 at Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya.

The singer is best known for his multi-platinum hit track Heartbreak Anniversary, as well as being one of the featured artists on Justin Bieber’s hit song Peaches, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

Japanese powerhouse rock band One OK Rock is also set to return to Malaysia as part of their ‘Detox Asia Tour’, which will take place at Axiata Arena on April 29. The band’s last show in Malaysia was in December 2023 during their ‘Luxury Disease’ tour.

Another one of the most anticipated concerts of the year is the ‘My Chemical Romance (MCR) South East Asia 2026 Tour’, which has moved its two sold-out dates to November 19 and 20.

The MCR concert in Malaysia was initially scheduled for April and May; however, the band decided to postpone their Asia leg tour to November.

Aside from that, Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D will also be heading to Malaysia for his first ever showcase here via the ‘J.I.D: God Does Like World Tour 2026’, which will take place at Vox Live in KL.

The 34-year-old rapper was nominated for Best Rap Performance for the track Down Bad from the platinum-certified compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers 3 in 2019. He was also featured in the global hit song Enemy with Imagine Dragon.

Old but gold

As Malaysia has positioned itself as a hub for seasoned artists, having hosted several high-profile veterans previously such as Deep Purple, Westlife, and Nile Rodgers and Chic, the trend looks set to continue this year.

Seasoned award‑winning artists including Dream Theater and Bryan Adams are set to perform in Malaysia in 2026. — Picture via Instagram/ LiveNationMY/ DreamTheatreOfficial/ PinkAsia.

On February 4, legendary award-winning American metal band Dream Theater will be illuminating Zepp KL for their 40th Anniversary tour.

On February 6, prominent Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, renowned for evergreen hits such as Please Forgive Me and Heaven, will take the stage at the Idea Live Arena in PJ.

Meanwhile, 2000s pop favourites Blue — known for their chart-topping single All Rise — will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a special performance at Zepp KL on February 9.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will return to Malaysia once again for his Raaja Rhapsody 2.0, set to take place on February 14 at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.

These are just some of the confirmed concerts and showcases set to take place in Malaysia in 2026.

Music lovers can also look forward to the return of several local music festivals this year, including the Ombak Festival in Johor, as well as Latihan Pestapora and the Neon Festival, which are yet to be confirmed.