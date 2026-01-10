TOKYO, Jan 10 — TOHO and GKIDS have announced the official theatrical release dates for Godzilla Minus Zero, the highly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning global hit.

In a franchise first, the film will receive a near-simultaneous global launch, opening in Japan on November 3, with a wide North American release following just days later on November 6.

The November 3 release is steeped in historical significance, as it marks the same day the original Godzilla debuted in Japanese cinemas in 1954 — a date now celebrated as "Godzilla Day."

The strategy mirrors the successful rollout of Godzilla Minus One, which also opened on November 3, 2023, and went on to become the highest-grossing Japanese-produced Godzilla film worldwide, earning over US$116 million and winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the project, once again taking on the roles of director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, production is currently underway at Toho Studios, with visual effects handled by SHIROGUMI Inc.

The North American release will be handled by GKIDS, marking the distributor's second Godzilla feature from TOHO following its acquisition by the Japanese studio in 2024.

The rapid rollout marks a major strategic shift for the Japanese-produced series, which has historically seen significant delays between its domestic and international releases.

To celebrate the announcement, a new visual has been released. Additional international release dates are expected to be announced soon, firmly positioning Godzilla Minus Zero as the centrepiece of Godzilla Day 2026.