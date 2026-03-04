KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — After selling out her show at Plenary Hall in 2024, two-time Grammy-winning singer Laufey is returning to Kuala Lumpur in June — this time at a much bigger venue.

The Lover Girl singer will serenade fans at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on June 2 as she brings her A Matter of Time Tour to the city.

A Matter of Time takes its name from her third studio album, released last August, which earned her the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Her previous album, Bewitched, also won the same category, marking Laufey’s first Grammy win.

Aside from Kuala Lumpur, the Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter has announced tour dates across Asia, New Zealand and Australia. The run begins on May 12 with a show in Hong Kong.

She will kick off the tour shortly after her appearances at Coachella 2026, where she is set to perform on April 12 and April 19 alongside major acts including BIGBANG, Karol G, Iggy Pop and Young Thug.

Organised by Live Nation Malaysia, ticket presales will begin with the UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite card presale on March 9 from 10am to 4pm. The UOB Visa card and Live Nation presale will follow on March 10 from 10am onwards.

General ticket sales begin March 11 at 11am via golive-asia.com.

Tickets are priced from RM328 to RM668. Two special VIP packages will also be available: the Opera Stall Package (seated) priced at RM1,128, and the Orchestra Pit Package (standing) priced at RM918.

VIP package holders will receive an exclusive photo souvenir, specially designed VIP gifts and priority lane access for Laufey’s official merchandise.