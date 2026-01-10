PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — After more than three years of building her Studio Sembang podcast into a meaningful audio broadcast platform, Amelia Henderson has taken a bold step by expanding the brand into a new dimension through a digital spin-off, in line with today’s fast-paced viewing habits.

While retaining the essence of the programme’s content and discussion topics, Studio Sembang, which airs on YouTube, has been reimagined by the 30-year-old actress and producer in a more concise digital format, making it more accessible to audiences who prefer short-form content.

In tune with the preferences of the younger generation and modern lifestyles that are inseparable from social media, the new approach, which will be uploaded across social media platforms, is part of Amelia’s creative journey to continue evolving in the digital entertainment space.

“This new show is like an extension of Studio Sembang, but it’s something fresh. This year, the focus is on digital because I believe the future of the digital world is very bright. People today love scrolling (including me). I like watching things that are quick, maybe 15 seconds long.

“I love Studio Sembang because it’s very meaningful, heartfelt (and) with beautiful long-form content that has its own place. So this year, I want to try short-form content that’s easier to watch, without having to commit three hours to listening to a podcast,” she told Bernama.

The Studio Sembang host, who is of Indian and Scottish descent, said her podcast remains active and will continue alongside the rollout of the new digital content.

She said the approach, taken even as Studio Sembang continues to enjoy strong audience support and was recognised as Entertaining Podcast of the Year at the Malaysia Top Achievers Awards 2023, allows her to engage more closely with viewers.

While acknowledging that the new digital content is shorter in duration, the Harimau Malaysia actress stressed that every project she undertakes will receive her full attention to ensure the programme’s message is clearly conveyed and understood.

“For me, this isn’t just about following trends. It’s about how I can continue creating, stay connected with my audience and learn new techniques in the entertainment world,” Amelia added.

Not neglecting her acting career, the Blood Brothers: Bara Naga heroine also shared that she is set to return to filming in March for several new film projects, while also remaining actively involved in managing her pickleball court business, which she started in the middle of last year.

She said her interest in sports and a healthy lifestyle inspired her to establish a pickleball court, not just as a business venture but also as a way to encourage the public to stay active. — Bernama