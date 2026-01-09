KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — In 2001, a Hong Kong television series based on a historical novel by Huang Yi became a cultural obsession among Malaysian fans of Hong Kong dramas.
Widely regarded as one of TVB’s (Television Broadcasts Limited) finest and most beloved period dramas, A Step into the Past was celebrated for its gripping storyline and standout performances— especially that of leading man Louis Koo.
Twenty-four years later, the long-awaited sequel has finally arrived in the form of a feature film, Back to the Past, reuniting the major stars that made the original series such a success.
The film has quickly climbed to the No. 2 spot at the local box office, though it hasn’t been strong enough to dethrone the homegrown animated hit Papa Zola: The Movie, currently in its fourth week at the No. 1 position.
Papa Zola: The Movie and Back to the Past make solid weekend picks, joined in cinemas by Avatar: Fire and Ash, Anaconda, Zootopia 2, and the newly released Indonesian horror prequel Janur Ireng: Sewu Dino.
Prefer to stay in? Streamable options include Cashero on Netflix, Saat Aku Tahu on Viu, and Made in Korea: Season 1 on Disney+ which are also perfect for a weekend binge.
As 2026 gets underway, if entertainment is your go-to form of escapism, Malay Mail is here to bring you the top movies, series, music, and books to keep your weekends fully covered.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Jan 1 to Jan 4)
- Papa Zola The Movie
- Back To The Past
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- Anaconda
- Zootopia 2
- Janur Ireng: Sewu Dino The Prequel
- The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants
- White
- Duyung: Legenda Aurora
- Timur
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming (Dec 29 to Jan 4)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
- Cashero: Limited Series
- Stranger Things 5
- Man Vs Baby: Season 1
- Culinary Class Wars: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 1
- Idol I: 시즌 1
- BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1
- Pro Bono: Limited Series
- Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series
- Physical: Welcome to Mongolia: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Taxi Driver 3
- Saat Aku Tahu
- Running Man (2025)
- Moon River
- Taxi Driver 2
- Puteri Kelas Atas
- Satu, Dua... Dia?
- Reply 1988 10th Anniversary
- GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops
- Love’s Ambition 许我耀眼
Source: Viu Frontpage
Disney+ (Top 10 shows)
- Belly Showdown: Season 1
- High Potential: Season 2
- Made in Korea: Season 1
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2
- Cat’s Eye: Season 1
- The Simpsons: Season 37
- 9-1-1: Season 9
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22
- I am Boxer: Season 1
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 4
Source: Disney+
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 31 to Jan 7)
- Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya
- Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu
- Madison Beer - bittersweet
- sombr - back to friends
- SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill
- Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE
- KATSEYE - Gabriela
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 31 to Jan 7)
- Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta
- Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma
- Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam
- Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- ALYPH - Ingat
- NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI
- Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk
- Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu
Top 10 books of the week (Dec 26 to Jan 1)
Fiction
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture)
- Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey)
- Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)
- Kaisar (English Version) by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni Publication)
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)
Non-Fiction
- Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA)
- It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing)
- Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)
- Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
- Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
- Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 (Remastered) by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd)
- Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)
- Suhaila by Saiful Amin (Buku Prima Sdn. Bhd.)
- Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks)
- Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication)
Source: MPH