KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — In 2001, a Hong Kong television series based on a historical novel by Huang Yi became a cultural obsession among Malaysian fans of Hong Kong dramas.

Widely regarded as one of TVB’s (Television Broadcasts Limited) finest and most beloved period dramas, A Step into the Past was celebrated for its gripping storyline and standout performances— especially that of leading man Louis Koo.

Twenty-four years later, the long-awaited sequel has finally arrived in the form of a feature film, Back to the Past, reuniting the major stars that made the original series such a success.

The film has quickly climbed to the No. 2 spot at the local box office, though it hasn’t been strong enough to dethrone the homegrown animated hit Papa Zola: The Movie, currently in its fourth week at the No. 1 position.

Papa Zola: The Movie and Back to the Past make solid weekend picks, joined in cinemas by Avatar: Fire and Ash, Anaconda, Zootopia 2, and the newly released Indonesian horror prequel Janur Ireng: Sewu Dino.

Prefer to stay in? Streamable options include Cashero on Netflix, Saat Aku Tahu on Viu, and Made in Korea: Season 1 on Disney+ which are also perfect for a weekend binge.

As 2026 gets underway, if entertainment is your go-to form of escapism, Malay Mail is here to bring you the top movies, series, music, and books to keep your weekends fully covered.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Jan 1 to Jan 4)

Papa Zola The Movie Back To The Past Avatar: Fire And Ash Anaconda Zootopia 2 Janur Ireng: Sewu Dino The Prequel The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants White Duyung: Legenda Aurora Timur

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Dec 29 to Jan 4)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Cashero: Limited Series Stranger Things 5 Man Vs Baby: Season 1 Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 The Walking Dead: Season 1 Idol I: 시즌 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Pro Bono: Limited Series Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Physical: Welcome to Mongolia: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Taxi Driver 3 Saat Aku Tahu Running Man (2025) Moon River Taxi Driver 2 Puteri Kelas Atas Satu, Dua... Dia? Reply 1988 10th Anniversary GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Love’s Ambition 许我耀眼

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 High Potential: Season 2 Made in Korea: Season 1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Cat’s Eye: Season 1 The Simpsons: Season 37 9-1-1: Season 9 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 I am Boxer: Season 1 Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 4

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 31 to Jan 7)

Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Djo - End of Beginning Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Madison Beer - bittersweet sombr - back to friends SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE KATSEYE - Gabriela

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 31 to Jan 7)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain ALYPH - Ingat NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Dec 26 to Jan 1)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Kaisar (English Version) by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni Publication) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 (Remastered) by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Suhaila by Saiful Amin (Buku Prima Sdn. Bhd.) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication)

Source: MPH