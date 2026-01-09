LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Blackpink’s Lisa will take the stage as a presenter at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

As reported by Soompi, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association today unveiled its line‑up of celebrity presenters for the 2026 ceremony, naming Lalisa Manobal among those set to appear.

Lisa recently made her acting debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus, which is nominated for Best Television Drama. Her role in the acclaimed series will now be followed by a turn at the Globes — marking a first for a K‑pop artist.