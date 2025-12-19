KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — The Bayu Raudhah Sabah Welfare Organisation has refuted allegations of misappropriation by publicly clarifying the financial status of #JusticeForZara Fund.

In a statement today, the organisation’s secretary, Sitti Fhaizah Mukthar, explained that the fund was established solely to assist the family and support the ongoing inquest proceedings.

“We firmly refute any claims of misuse or misappropriation of funds. All financial management is carried out in accordance with the organisation’s procedures and applicable regulations,” she emphasised.

She added that all funds collected are meticulously recorded and used exclusively for declared purposes, such as documentation costs, expert services, logistics, accommodation for the family and specialists, as well as meeting and operational expenses.

Every expenditure, she said, is accompanied by receipts and official documentation to ensure full accountability.

Sitti Fhaizah said the fund, which was open for donations from September 8 to 12, successfully raised RM255,016.27.

Of this amount, RM162,155.87 has been spent on various case-related expenses, leaving a current balance of RM94,096.97 as of December 18.

Detailing the expenditure breakdown, she noted that the highest cost was for expert and professional consultation services at RM82,747.35, followed by logistics and travel.

This includes air and land travel for experts and transportation for the family to the proceedings, totalling RM40,435.54, along with other expenses such as accommodation (RM22,119.28), and documentation and communications (RM12,497).

She confirmed that all information and records related to the #JusticeForZara Fund have been disclosed to the relevant authorities for review and monitoring.

She added that the organisation is prepared to fully cooperate with relevant authorities at any time to ensure transparent governance.

“The fund’s financial report is also open to review by the authorities or by any donor interested in obtaining further details regarding the flow of funds,” she said.

She expressed hope that the disclosure would clarify the public’s understanding and rebuild trust in the genuine effort to secure justice. — Bernama