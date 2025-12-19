KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Authorities have taken into custody a suspect believed to have assaulted a three-year-old child in the Batu Muda area.

According to The Star, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspect was arrested on Thursday (December 18) and has been remanded for four days until December 22.

Fadil added that the suspect, who was at home at the time, allegedly committed the act after the child was crying.

“The victim is in stable condition and continues to receive treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Initial reports indicated that the assault involved the 18-year-old son of a babysitter, leaving visible bruising on the child’s face.