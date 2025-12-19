KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Police have remanded a 41-year-old man for seven days in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body found in a bag buried at a house near Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Idzam Jaafar said the suspect was arrested at 2.30pm yesterday in Melaka, according to Berita Harian.

“Following the discovery of the woman’s body behind an unoccupied house in Pedas, we deployed a team to track the suspect. Based on intelligence and investigations, we located him at a location in Melaka and arrested him less than 12 hours after the body was found,” he said today.

The suspect was brought to the Tampin Magistrates’ Court this morning for a remand application.

“The magistrate granted a seven-day remand from today until December 25 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added.

Idzam said an autopsy has been ongoing since this morning at the Forensic Medical Department of Rembau Hospital to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

“At the moment, we are awaiting the autopsy report and family identification before continuing investigations into the suspect’s link to the victim. Any further developments will be announced in due course. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the suspect may have known the victim, and police have yet to determine whether he was directly involved in the case.

Idzam also said the man has six previous criminal records, including drug offences, and police believe several other individuals may also be involved.

Media reports yesterday confirmed that the body found outside the house is believed to be a woman linked to a missing person report in Ampang, Selangor.

Police had earlier sought public assistance to trace a woman reported missing since December 8.

Ampang Jaya Police Chief Khairul Anuar Khalid said the report was lodged by the victim’s aunt regarding the disappearance of 53-year-old Suri Narudin.

Previously, a video of singer Mac Ruhayu seeking help from the public to find her missing friend had gone viral.