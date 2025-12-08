KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — After two years away from the entertainment scene, popular Malaysian hip-hop artiste Joe Flizzow returns with a more mature image through his latest single titled ‘501’.

In a statement today, Universal Music Malaysia said the song’s release marks Joe’s timely comeback after a hiatus marked by personal growth and creative reassessment.

Staying true to the confidence and lyrical strength that define the 46-year-old rapper, the single also signals an evolution in his artistic direction, placing greater emphasis on honesty, clarity and creative freedom rather than simply following trends.

“The story behind ‘501’ goes beyond the music itself. The official music video offers only a glimpse into a darker world filled with tension, conflict and deep emotion.

“With bold visuals, a moody atmosphere and action-driven moments that raise questions, it appears that viewers are being invited to witness the full storyline through the screen,” the statement added.

The track, written entirely by Joe Flizzow, whose real name is Johan Ishak, and composed and produced by SonaOne and Gard, also marks the reunion of major names in the local music industry.

“The collaboration among Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Gard plays a vital role in shaping the sound identity of ‘501’.

“The mix of contemporary production with Joe’s distinctive delivery creates a fresh piece of work that still stays true to his musical roots,” the statement said.

The music video ends with a surprising “To Be Continued” card, clearly signalling that this is only the beginning of a larger narrative.

Its cliffhanger ending also suggests that Joe Flizzow’s next release may arrive soon, heightening fans’ anticipation even further. — Bernama