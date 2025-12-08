KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The National Unity Ministry (KPN), through the Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation (YTAR), has established the Tunku Community Legacy Fund, with an initial RM1 million contribution from an anonymous donor.

In a statement today, KPN said the local donor, who has since passed away, was born in the 1940s and raised by a single mother in Pahang.

He went through hardship, including having to sleep on the floor of a shop and share a room throughout his studies at Universiti Malaya (UM).

However, with the support of the community, he managed to complete his studies and joined the civil service.

“Never forgetting those who helped him, he bequeathed a contribution of RM1 million to YTAR before his passing to support promising young people who face financial constraints in pursuing their studies,” the statement said.

The ministry said the fund enabled YTAR to sponsor seven scholarship recipients in 2025, comprising students from various backgrounds who share the aspiration of building a brighter future.

Among the recipients are Muhammad Ariff Shuqran Ismail, a young man from Perlis who once postponed his studies for six years before resuming them at UM, and Chew Cai San, an Orang Asli student now undertaking a Teaching (Guidance and Counselling) course at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Institute of Teacher Education in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the establishment of the fund coincides with the 35th anniversary of the passing of Tunku Abdul Rahman, serving as a tribute to the Father of Independence, whose generosity and concern for the people are well known.

He said the spirit of giving and a culture of mutual support have long been the strength of Malaysians.

In the same statement, YTAR chairman Datin Seri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein, who is also Tunku Abdul Rahman’s granddaughter, said the contribution reminded her of her late grandfather’s spirit of giving and his lifelong generosity.

“This donor’s legacy will live on through the fund’s first seven recipients, creating an impact that extends beyond their communities,” she said.

KPN also encouraged more Malaysians to consider legacy giving to ensure more talented young people can continue their studies without financial barriers.

Contributions to the Tunku Community Legacy Fund are open year-round, and those wishing to donate or seek further information may contact [email protected]. — Bernama