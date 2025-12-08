GOMBAK, Dec 8 — A woman has been arrested for allegedly abusing her local domestic helper at her home in Rawang.

According to Harian Metro, Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the employer was detained and remanded for four days beginning today until December 11.

“The victim started working for the suspect in September and investigations are ongoing to determine how she was abused.

“She was also not paid any wages throughout her employment and has now been placed in a shelter after being rescued,” he said in a statement today.

Media reports yesterday stated that the domestic helper claimed she was punched in the face, stabbed with scissors, and suffered burns on her left arm after being pressed with a heated knife.

It was also reported that the woman’s hair was cut during the incident, prompting her to flee the house and seek help from neighbours before she was rescued.