IPOH, Dec 8 — Perakians have been reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to directives issued by the authorities, as the state braces for the second wave of the Northeast Monsoon, expected to persist until March next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that such directives are not issued arbitrarily, but are based on thorough risk assessments conducted by the relevant departments and agencies.

“The public must not take the current situation lightly. Unpredictable weather patterns have resulted in areas previously unaffected by floods now experiencing inundation.

“Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to follow the instructions issued by the authorities, to ensure that operations can be carried out in an orderly manner, and to give rescue teams the time and space needed to respond swiftly,” he said.

He said this when met after attending the Perak Government Meets the Clients Day Series 8/2025, at the Indera Mulia Stadium, here, today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the second wave of flooding is expected to occur within the next two weeks, beginning today, with Pahang and Johor among the states likely to be affected.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also forecast similar conditions in Sabah and Sarawak, with potential flooding anticipated from the end of December through to March next year.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said the State Disaster Control Centre, which has been operational since the first wave of floods last month, will continue to coordinate all departments and agencies involved in disaster management.

Ahmad Suaidi, who also chairs the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), said that the centre serves as the main platform for mobilising rescue assets, including personnel, vehicles, safety equipment and other necessary resources.

“For this flood season, we have deployed 5,676 security personnel, 384 four-wheel drive vehicles, 97 ambulances, 251 heavy vehicles, 251 rescue boats, 1,500 life jackets and 4,400 tents, for use at temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“The control centre coordinated all assets throughout the first wave of floods, and it will continue to serve as the main hub for mobilising rescue operations for affected victims,” he said. — Bernama