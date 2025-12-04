KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand needs no introduction, having captivated audiences worldwide with their infectious energy and unmistakable sound.

From iconic hits like Take Me Out and The Dark of the Matinée to newer tracks such as Night or Day and Hooked, their electrifying presence continues to light up every stage they step onto.

That same energy will make its way to Singapore soon, where the band is set to perform on December 5 at Fort Gate, Fort Canning Park — the only South-east Asian stop on their The Human Fear 2025–2026 tour.

Malaysian fans last saw Franz Ferdinand in 2013, when the band delivered a standout performance at the Urbanscapes Festival at MAEPS Serdang in Selangor.

It has been more than a decade since that visit, and while Malaysia is not on the current tour schedule, bassist Bob Hardy — who missed that 2013 show — told Malay Mail not to rule anything out.

“We haven’t got any plans at the moment, but you never know,” he said.

Franz Ferdinand take a bow after delivering a high-energy set. — Picture via Facebook/Franz Ferdinand

Hardy added that the band hopes to explore more destinations across South-east Asia, noting that there are still many places they’ve yet to visit.

“I’d love to play in Vietnam.

“In 2013, on the tour that I missed, the band also played in Taiwan, and we’d never been back there, and I’d love to go to Taiwan,” he said.

“It’s so fun going to that part of the world — everyone’s so nice, and the crowds are so brilliant.

“I would love to go back and do a full tour.

“But yeah, these things don’t always play out with the timings,” he added.

Bassist Bob Hardy says more South-east Asian dates could be on the cards. — Picture via Facebook/Franz Ferdinand

The band’s tour will stretch into 2026 with stops across Europe and America. When asked what fans can expect from them beyond the stage, Hardy said they intend to keep the creative momentum going.

“We’ll be working on writing new songs and hopefully working towards another album.

“That’s our goal,” he added.

Franz Ferdinand’s latest album, The Human Fear, released in January this year, has earned favourable reviews, with many praising its energetic, fantastical instrumentation and arrangements balanced by a more mature, relaxed vibe.

More than two decades since their debut, Franz Ferdinand show no signs of slowing down as they continue to demonstrate their enduring passion for creating art that resonates across generations.