SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Irish pop group Westlife will return to Singapore on February 3, 2026, for a concert at Arena @ Expo.

According to CNA, the show will be titled A Gala Evening and will follow the format of the group’s recent performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where they presented orchestral renditions of their songs.

Members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan are expected to perform hits including Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and My Love.

Details on ticket prices and sale dates will be announced later.

Westlife was formed in Dublin in 1998, originally consisting of Byrne, Egan, Filan, Mark Feehily and Brian McFadden, who left in 2004.

The band disbanded in 2012 before reuniting in 2018, and today continues with Byrne, Egan, Filan and Feehily.

They are one of the most successful boy bands of all time, with more than 55 million records sold worldwide, 16 UK number one singles and four Guinness World Records.

On February 28, 2024, Feehily said he would temporarily leave Westlife because of health issues, days before the group’s American tour, with Filan, Byrne and Egan continuing the shows as a trio.

The upcoming concert comes more than a year after Westlife’s last show in Singapore, which was a private event at Resorts World Sentosa.

In 2023, the group staged a three night concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.