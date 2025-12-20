KUCHING, Dec 20 — The Sarawak government is committed to transforming the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building into a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Centre (PAC), said State Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He said the PAC reflects the state government’s bold initiative to position Sarawak as a regional creative powerhouse.

“These facilities also will become dedicated spaces to stimulate and facilitate the growth of our creative industries.

“This is one of the reasons why we play an important role in nurturing young talents in preparation for the creative industries, as well as to complement the pool of performers for the PAC in the near future,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra (SONS) Junior Musical Showcase at The Spring Shopping Mall here.

Snowdan added that the arts centre will be designed by a consultant with experience in world-renowned opera houses, helping to position Sarawak on the global stage.

“I was informed that it will be better than Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur as it will be state-of-the-art. The consultant involved has designed opera houses such as the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Sydney Opera House.

“Once we have this, our young talents will have a platform to perform and we can also host more international and world-class performances,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of the State Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, which was rebranded in 2022 from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“Tourism without products is meaningless. We must continue to promote our state’s tourism. The mall compliments its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in supporting the local music, arts and culture by providing the right avenue for the showcase.

“Today’s event also reflects our state as a prime example of different races living harmoniously, respecting one another while enjoying the Christmas mood,” said Snowdan.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) acting chief executive officer Awang Ikman Awang Sepian noted that the showcase featured 76 SONS junior musicians, conductors, singers, dancers, and choir members.

“A total of 76 performers are showcasing their talents. I believe they should be given the opportunity to perform, as this is the product of MSS,” he said.

He also said that the council will continue to focus on its Arts Guidance Class syllabus and the quality of instructors involved.

“We will continue to collaborate with other agencies like Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), the National Department for Culture and Arts and Sarawak Arts School, as well as seek expertise from outside the state.

“This provides exposure and golden opportunities for the students,” he said.

Organised by MSS, the orchestral showcase drew a large public audience. Among those present was Deputy Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Julin Alen. — The Borneo Post