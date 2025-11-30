LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — A “lost chapter” of Kill Bill, written by Quentin Tarantino over two decades ago but deemed too wild to film, is finally coming to life in an unexpected arena — the world of Fortnite.

The eight-minute animated short, titled The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, features the return of Uma Thurman as The Bride, with her performance captured using motion-capture technology.

Speaking at a special launch event at his Vista Theater in Los Angeles, Tarantino revealed the project’s surprising origin.

He had initially met with Epic Games to discuss licensing his characters for Fortnite, but the company was instead interested in creating a short film, Variety reported.

As it turned out, Tarantino had the perfect script gathering dust.

“When I wrote the first draft of the script, there was a lost chapter that, frankly, I just didn’t think we could pull off,” he said.

The chapter introduces the vengeful twin sister of Gogo Yubari (Chiaki Kuriyama), but it was cut from the original film due to pacing concerns — with Tarantino admitting it was “too crazy, too violent, and just too much action.”

“I actually thought maybe the ship had sailed as far as doing new material,” he added. “I was wrong.”

Thurman made a surprise appearance at the event, explaining how Unreal Engine’s technology allowed her to step back into the role.

“It’s so novel to wear the camera on your head, but I completely forgot about it — I just started to live in the moments of the scenes,” she said.

She praised the collaboration as a “cool” way to introduce the film to a new generation.

“This is a new audience for the movie,” she said. “It’s really moving... I think it’s something meant to be.”

The new short will also get a theatrical release. It will be included as part of an exclusive, limited run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair — the legendary four-hour cut that combines both films into a single feature — which opens in theatres on Dec 5.

Ultimately, Tarantino said his goal was to create something that would satisfy both worlds.

“I want both the Kill Bill fan and the Fortnite fan to be totally effing happy about this collaboration,” he declared.