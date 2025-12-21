KUCHING, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has expressed concern that the revised Regional Incentive Allowance (BIW) under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) may further exacerbate existing medical workforce shortages in Sabah and Sarawak.

MMA president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said the Ministry of Health (MoH) is already facing challenges with officers failing to report for duty in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The revised BIW has reduced allowances for newly appointed medical officers in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan by more than 60 per cent — from RM960 to RM360 monthly in some cases.

“This change is not just a number. It is a reflection of how we value the contributions of our doctors serving in these regions — regardless of whether they are posted to urban areas or rural districts.

“The reality is that these states face consistent structural challenges: higher cost of living, logistical limitations, stretched manpower and fewer training or advancement opportunities. These are challenges not limited to remote areas — they are embedded in the broader ecosystem of care across Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan,” he said in a statement on Friday.

According to Dr Thirunavukarasu, BIW was never meant as a bonus but as a form of acknowledgement — a modest support recognising the unique challenges in these territories.

Given this, he said cutting BIW sends a disheartening message to young doctors: that their commitment and sacrifices are less valued depending on when they were appointed.

He pointed out that doctors serving in these states make difficult sacrifices — leaving behind family support systems, enduring long hours and working in settings where the demand often outweighs the resources.

“Their service is vital to Malaysia’s healthcare equity, and it deserves to be acknowledged fairly,” he stressed.

Dr Thirunavukarasu said MMA had raised this issue at the highest levels, including with the Prime Minister and the relevant ministries, conveying clearly that the estimated cost of restoring BIW was around RM4.2 million annually.

This was based on a reasonable assumption of approximately 700 new medical officers posted to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan each year, with a monthly shortfall of RM500 per officer under the revised structure.

In the context of national expenditure, he said this is a modest sum — especially when weighed against the billions lost each year through leakages, inefficiencies or mismanagement in other sectors.

He emphasised that this issue does not lie with the MoH, which continues to be a committed stakeholder in ensuring equitable service delivery.

“This policy change comes under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Department (JPA) and Ministry of Finance (MoF), and we urge these agencies to give urgent and empathetic consideration to this matter.”

As such, Dr Thirunavukarasu called for an immediate reinstatement of BIW at its original structure, across all eligible officers regardless of appointment date.

He said this is not a demand but call for fairness.

“For those who dedicate their lives to caring for others, fair compensation is not a luxury but a basic sign of respect.,” he said.

“When we take care of our healthcare workers, especially those who serve in challenging environments, we uphold not just their morale — we uphold our national dignity,” he added. — The Borneo Post pic