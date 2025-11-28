KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — A decade ago, the Duffer Brothers introduced a genre defining drama that blended investigative mystery, supernatural horror, and childlike wonder — all wrapped in the nostalgic glow of 1980s pop culture.

That series, Stranger Things, premiered on Netflix in 2016 and quickly became one of the platform’s biggest hits, spawning multiple seasons and now arriving at its long awaited final chapter: Season 5, which will consist of eight episodes released in three parts.

Every fan knows that whenever a new season drops, celebrations are bound to happen, as the show’s influence has stretched far beyond Hawkins (the fictional town where the series takes place), resonating with fans all over the world.

It was announced in October that, in conjunction with the release of the final season, a fan event titled ‘Stranger Things: One Last Adventure’ would roll out across several countries.

Yesterday, Daily Dose Coffee at Bangunan Getah Asli in Kuala Lumpur hosted the launch of Malaysia’s edition at 9.00pm, titled ‘Stranger Rides’ — an immersive experience filled with themed activations and Instagram worthy zones that fans won’t want to miss.

Malay Mail, invited to the launch event, explored the full lineup of activation stops — from a booth serving themed treats like “Stranger Cendol” and Surfer Boy Pizza, to a retro gaming corner modelled after the iconic Palace Arcade.

Fans of the series will appreciate the nostalgic references: Palace Arcade, introduced in Season 2, served as the gang’s go to spot for games like ‘Dragon’s Lair’, while Surfer Boy Pizza, which debuted in Season 4, is the workplace of fan favourite character Argyle (played by Eduardo Franco).

Adding to the experience is a highly photogenic zone set against the majestic KLCC skyline, where visitors can also test their skills with a Demogorgon puzzle.

Rounding out the attractions is a Stranger Things themed trishaw — complete with three wheels and show inspired décor — offering guests a fun, immersive ride along Jalan Ampang.

Early participants can also look forward to exclusive gifts, reserved for the first 100 fans who complete all the activations.

Can you still participate in this event?

Yes, you can, as it will run until Sunday, November 30, from 6.00pm to 11.00pm, and walk-ins are welcome.

As for the trishaw rides, all slots were fully booked prior to the launch.

However, you may still secure a spot if there are last-minute cancellations. Take note that trishaw rides begin at 7.50pm.

Lastly, as the event is held outdoors and Malaysia is currently in its monsoon season, attendees are encouraged to bring a poncho to stay dry.

The entrance to ‘Stranger Rides’ at Daily Dose Coffee, Bangunan Getah Asli. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah

Don’t miss the final chapter

Stranger Things follows the residents of the small fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the story begins when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, unknowingly opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down — setting off a chain of events that changes the town forever.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are now streaming on Netflix, with the next three episodes arriving on December 25, followed by the series’ final episode on December 31.

While waiting for the remaining episodes, you can revisit all previous seasons on Netflix to relive the journey to the Upside Down from the very beginning.