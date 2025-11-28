PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — If you are one of those who didn’t manage to secure tickets to award-winning Cantopop singer and actor Alan Tam’s concert in Kuala Lumpur this weekend, fret not, there is still hope.

This is because local cinema franchise TGV Cinemas will be broadcasting the Alan Tam Classic Live in Malaysia concert at several of its outlets around Malaysia, including in Klang Valley, Johor, Perak, Pulau Pinang and Negeri Sembilan.

The Alan Tam Classic Live in Malaysia is set to take place at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on November 29.

“TGV will be streaming it live, bringing you closer to this unforgettable musical spectacle.

“A bigger screen, a clearer view of Alan Tam, and a more comfortable seat!” TGV wrote on Instagram.

A brief check online showed that there will be two TGV outlets in Klang Valley that will broadcast the concert, namely Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Sunway Velocity Mall.

However, it is worth noting that, at the time of writing, only Pavilion Bukit Jalil still has some seats left as the rest are sold out.

Meanwhile, for those keen on catching the ‘Forever 25’ singer live at the venue, tickets for two categories are still available: the P1 category priced at RM768 and the VIP category priced at RM878.

This will mark Tam’s first concert in Malaysia in nearly nine years since his last one, and fans can expect to see the 75-year-old serenade them in a night of timeless classics and heartfelt nostalgia.

This includes his hit songs, from romantic ballads such as Love in Autumn, Love Trap, Flower in the Water, Friend, and Illusion to anthems like Love of a Lifetime and Can’t Say Goodbye.

Since kicking off in 2023, Tam’s world tour has swept through Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Australia, as well as several major cities across China, drawing overwhelming support and sold-out arenas.

For more ticketing information on the live broadcast shows, please visit this link.

This is not the first time TGV has hosted live broadcast concerts, as in 2023 they broadcast popular 1970s Hong Kong band The Wynners’ Axiata Arena concert.