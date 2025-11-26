KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — South Korean rock band CNBlue will return to Malaysia next year as part of its newly announced 2026 world tour titled “3Logy”.

The tour details were released via the band’s official Weverse notice, confirming Kuala Lumpur as one of the stops on April 11, 2026.

Ticket sale dates and prices for the Kuala Lumpur show have not yet been announced.

FNC Entertainment said the tour will open with two shows in Seoul on January 17 and 18 before continuing across Asia and Australia.

Other confirmed stops include Macau, Taipei, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Jakarta, and multiple cities in Japan.

The announcement follows the completion of CNBlue’s “Autumn Live Tour 2025” in Japan earlier this week.