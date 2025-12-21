KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of Cambodia and Thailand upholding the spirit of dialogue, wisdom and mutual respect, to ease tensions and safeguard peace and stability in the Asean region.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Anwar said that he raised the matter during separate telephone conversations with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, during which they exchanged views and discussed the best way forward to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

“The Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, to be held tomorrow, will serve as an appropriate and constructive platform for the two countries to engage in open negotiations, resolve their differences peacefully, and work towards a just and lasting solution,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said that the special meeting of Asean Foreign Ministers on the latest situation between Cambodia and Thailand, to be held here tomorrow, is a follow-up to the agreement reached by Anwar and the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand on Dec 11.

As Malaysia is the Asean Chair, the meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

On Dec 17, Anwar reportedly said that the meeting would allow Asean to hold collective discussions, establish the facts on the ground and intensify efforts to persuade both sides to halt attacks along the front lines, beginning with an immediate ceasefire.

The Prime Minister added that the decision to convene the meeting – an initiative by Malaysia and Asean to ease tensions and prevent further escalation of the conflict – was reached, following ongoing negotiations with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia flared up again in July, leading to several days of armed clashes, before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on July 28.

The two countries subsequently signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on Oct 26, on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur.

However, hostilities have resurfaced in recent weeks, resulting in several deaths and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. — Bernama