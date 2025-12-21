KUCHING, Dec 21 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has raised the alarm over a silent crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the city, calling for enhanced early screening, stronger prevention measures, and equitable access to healthcare for all.

Citing local health data, he revealed that hypertension and high cholesterol rates in Kuching are significantly above the national average.

He cautioned these figures represent only diagnosed cases, with many more likely undetected.

“For hypertension, we are significantly above the national average. In Kuching, 21.4 per cent of men and 25.5 per cent of women are affected, compared to national averages of 16 per cent and 18 per cent respectively,” he said.

“High cholesterol levels here are also higher, affecting 16.2 per cent of men and 19 per cent of women, against national rates of 13 per cent and 17 per cent,” said Dr Yii when officiating at the Kuching Health Carnival here today.

“We must ensure that no one is left behind. Even the poorest, those in the villages, and those who cannot afford healthcare must receive proper prevention, treatment, care, and support,” he added.

On a positive note, he shared that diabetes rates in Kuching remain lower than the national average, affecting 8.5 per cent of men and 10.7 per cent of women, compared to the national rate of 15 per cent.

Dr Yii also emphasised the critical importance of mental wellbeing, urging a collective effort from the government, healthcare providers, non-governmental organisations, and the public.

“We must all play our part to build a healthy, caring and productive Kuching,” he said.

The event was attended by Sarawak DAP chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, and other distinguished guests. — The Borneo Post