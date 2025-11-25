KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Paul Wong, the driving force behind Mega Star Arena at Sungei Wang Plaza, has died in a car crash in Thailand.

He was 56.

His family announced his death in a post on his official Facebook page, according to The Star, calling him a pioneering figure whose influence shaped Malaysia’s entertainment and live events scene for decades.

“With profound sadness, we announce that Paul Wong Chee Meng, founder of Mega Star Arena at Sungei Wang Plaza and a highly respected pioneer of the entertainment industry in Malaysia, passed away on Nov 22, 2025, in Thailand due to an accident,” the statement said.

Wong leaves behind his wife, Fanny Chia, and their children Billy, Jacky, Monique and Eason.

The Star reported that Wong’s role stretched far beyond managing events — he was a steady mentor to performers, promoters and production crews, and his company was the backbone of countless concerts, award shows and corporate showcases.

Tributes flowing in on social media praised his generosity, vision and the opportunities he opened for others, with many noting that Malaysia’s entertainment industry bears his imprint.

Friends and longtime collaborators also shared memories of his restless energy, deep love for music and the way he pushed the industry — and the people in it — to aim higher.