LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Universal’s Thanksgiving tentpole Wicked: For Good is on course for a record-breaking debut, raking in over US$151 million in North America and US$228 million globally, industry analysts say.

Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the female-led musical adaptation of the iconic Broadway hit topped Friday’s North American chart with US$68.7 million from 4,115 theatres, including US$30.8 million from previews.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that audiences have responded enthusiastically, giving the film an A Cinemascore and a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is the second instalment in his ambitious big-screen adaptation of the untold story of the witches of Oz.

If it hits projections, Wicked: For Good will set a host of records. Domestically, it is on track for the biggest opening ever for a Broadway musical adaptation, surpassing last year’s Wicked, which grossed US$112.5 million.

It is also set to become the third-highest opening of all time among any musical, behind 2019’s The Lion King and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast.

The film also ranks as the second-biggest North American opening for a Universal title, behind Jurassic World (US$208.8 million), and marks the second-best pre-Thanksgiving weekend launch behind The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (US$158.1 million).

It is the second-best three-day launch of 2025 to date, following A Minecraft Movie (US$208.9 million).

The report further stated, Globally, Wicked: For Good is set to surpass its predecessor to become the top-grossing launch for a Broadway adaptation, and the fifth-biggest opening ever for any musical, trailing The Lion King (2019), Moana 2, Frozen 2, and Beauty and the Beast.

It would also register as the fourth-biggest three-day opening of the year to date, behind Jurassic World Rebirth, Minecraft, and Lilo & Stitch.

The film’s strong debut is seen as a boost for the struggling North American box office, which has faced one of its worst falls in decades amid a shortage of female- and family-focused titles.

Nearly 70 percent of Friday’s audience were women, highlighting the buying power of female moviegoers.

NBCUniversal entertainment chief Donna Langley, who has long sought to make Broadway adaptations a Hollywood success, has now achieved that goal, even after previous setbacks such as Cats.