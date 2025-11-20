SEOUL, Nov 20 — K-drama power couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a are officially getting married — and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

After 10 years together, the pair will say “I do” in a private ceremony in Seoul on December 20, their agency AM Entertainment confirmed, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“The two have promised to become partners for life because of the deep level of trust that they have built over their long years of relationship,” the agency said, noting that only close friends and family will attend.

The agency also thanked fans for their unwavering love and pledged its continued support for the actors’ careers.

Kim, 36, broke the news to his fans in a handwritten letter shared with his online community, saying he wanted them to hear it directly from him.

“Yes, I am getting married,” he wrote.

“I plan on spending the rest of my life with the person who has already been by my side for so long.”

The couple’s love story has long fascinated fans, not least because both are celebrated actors in their own right.

Shin Min-a, who debuted as a model in 1998, remains one of Korea’s most in-demand actresses.

The 41-year-old recently charmed global audiences with the hit romcom Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and earned praise for her role in ensemble series Our Blues.

Her versatility — spanning sweet, warm-hearted leads to layered dramatic roles — has cemented her status as a top-tier talent.

Kim Woo-bin, who began his career as a model in 2008, has enjoyed a major resurgence in recent years.

After taking time off to focus on his health, he returned with standout performances in the sci-fi series Black Knight and the ensemble drama Our Blues, where he shared the screen with Shin.

He also starred in the acclaimed film Alienoid, showcasing his range in action and fantasy roles.

The two first went public with their relationship in 2015 and have since remained one of Korea’s most admired and enduring couples — beloved for their privacy, humility, and quiet support for each other’s careers.