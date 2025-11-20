KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Astro Shaw’s Malam Terlarang is showing no signs of slowing down, having pulled in RM10 million at cinemas nationwide to date — cementing its status as the highest-grossing local horror film of the year.

Executive Producer Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said: “We are very grateful to all viewers who chose to watch Malam Terlarang in cinemas.

“This RM10 million achievement is not only the result of the dedication of the entire production and marketing team, but also the continuous support from the media, who helped bring this story to a wider audience.

“We also thank our exhibitor partners who consistently provide the best platforms to ensure this film can continue to be enjoyed on the big screen.”

Now in its third week, the film — an original idea by Hazo Mahayuddin, Haris M. Nor, Ariff Zulkarnain and Nazifdin Nasrudin — is being hailed as more than a standard horror outing.

Since its October 30 release, the title has been making waves for its fresh blend of terror and Nusantara elements — a territory rarely explored in Malaysian cinema — while diving into themes of black-magic obsession and the ruinous pursuit of power that can unmake a family, one’s sanity, and ultimately humanity itself.

Malam Terlarang follows Mawar, an 18-year-old from the small town of Kampung Pasir Larung, whose dream of becoming a journalist is put on hold as she tends to her mother, Sarimah, while her father, Omar, focuses on his political career.

When her sister Safar dies suddenly, Mawar’s world unravels. Disturbing mystical encounters and escalating paranormal events push her to uncover the truth behind Safar’s mysterious death.

The film stars Zul Ariffin, Sofia Jane, Shasha Abedul, Sabri Yunus, Normah Damanhuri, Hasnul Rahmat, Amir Nafis, Haneesya Hanee, Aila Azizul and Sadiq M. Jamil.

Malam Terlarang is still screening at cinemas nationwide.