KUCHING, Nov 13 — Hong Kong film star and producer Simon Yam arrived here last night for the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) 2025.

Yam is the star celebrity for this year’s festival, which runs until Saturday.

While in Kuching, Yam is scheduled to visit the Sarawak Cultural Village and Borneo Cultures Museum.

On Saturday, Yam will take a river cruise at the Kuching Waterfront followed by a press conference.

He is scheduled to hold a meet and greet session with fans at the Godown Amphitheatre at 4pm.

He will also attend the Aiffa 2025 Gala Night, a ticketed showcase of Asean’s best films and performers.

Among those welcoming him at Kuching International Airport last night were Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Management Services Division head Dr Suzie Lim Swee Yian and Aiffa 2025 executive director Shah Sidek.

Yam began working in the Hong Kong television industry in the 1970s before venturing into films.

He made his Hollywood debut in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life’ in 2003.

Aiffa serves as an influential platform for Asean filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, and industry professionals to celebrate excellence.

Today’s festival highlights include a scriptwriting masterclass with Erma Fatima and an acting masterclass with Vanida Imran and Assoc Prof Dr Aminah Rhapor at the Borneo Cultures Museum. — The Borneo Post