HONG KONG, Nov 13 — At today’s Disney+ originals preview showcase held at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Eric Schrier, President of Disney Television and Global Original Television, highlighted the company’s growing investment in locally produced content from across Asia.

He explained that positioning regional storytelling is a key driver of Disney+’s next phase of global expansion.

Schrier stated that while Disney is known for world-class franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, the streaming platform’s long-term success depends on its ability to tell stories that resonate with audiences in individual markets.

“Local original content is essential to the Disney+ strategy,” Schrier said.

Eric Schrier talks about the importance of Asia content. — Picture by courtesy of Disney

“We make some of the best global shows and films in the world, but in each territory, we also need stories that reflect local experiences.

“Our goal is to complement global brands with programming that connects directly with audiences in every region.”

Schrier added that his role is to empower creative teams in markets like Japan and Korea to tell authentic stories.

Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Original Content Strategy for The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, added that Disney’s “local-to-local” approach has proven successful.

“Disney has always been a storytelling company,” Choi said.

Carol Choi shares how Disney’s ‘local-to-local’ approach has proven successful. — Picture courtesy of Disney

“Great stories, strong characters, and high production values are universal — but when we infuse those qualities with local cultural nuances, we create something truly special for audiences here.”

Choi pointed to hit shows such as Korea’s Moving and Connect to Japan’s Gannibal as examples of how regional content is driving both critical and commercial success for Disney+.